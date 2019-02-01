Tentative dates set for US senator speeches in Alaska

Tentative dates have been set for Alaska's two U.S. senators to address Alaska state lawmakers.
The state Senate on Friday accepted a request by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to address a joint session on Feb. 19 and by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan to address a joint session on Feb. 21.
The requests still must be accepted by the state House.
The House lacks an organized majority, limiting the business it can take up until a majority forms. But the House found a workaround to accept a request by Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month to give his State of the State speech.
Alaska's U.S. senators traditionally address the Legislature to provide an update on their work in Washington, D.C.
