Ex-Oklahoma lawmaker fined $125k in sex trafficking case

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, former two-term Republican state Sen. Ralph Shortey arrives at the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City to plead guilty to a federal charge of child sex trafficking. The former Republican state senator in Oklahoma already sentenced to 15 years in prison on a child sex trafficking charge has now been ordered to pay a more-than-$125,000 fine. Federal judge Timothy DeGiusti on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, ordered Shortey to pay the money to the victim. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo