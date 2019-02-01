Panel to announce NYPD discipline reform

A panel of criminal justice professionals is ready to announce recommendations for reforming the New York Police Department's disciplinary process.
Former U.S. Attorneys Mary Jo White and Robert Capers and former federal judge Barbara Jones are set to discuss their findings at a news conference Friday.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill enlisted the trio last June in an effort to make sure the department's discipline practices are fair and effective.
O'Neill and other top department officials received the panel's report last week. He's expected to discuss the findings and recommendations after they're made public.
Critics say the current disciplinary process lacks transparency and should be handled by an outside agency. Department trials are open to the public, but punishment details are kept secret.
Officers' disciplinary records aren't public under state law.
