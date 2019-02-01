Hawaii stadium to seek $30M in state funding for repairs

Officials say an Oahu stadium needs $30 million from the Hawaii Legislature to fund repairs to keep the facility safe and operable.
The Aloha Stadium Authority adopted Thursday the latest structural integrity report that found several corrosion issues in the arena near Pearl Harbor.
According to the report, immediate repairs are needed to fix corroded diagonal support braces, cracked bracing clips that stabilize seating sections and rusted floor edges beneath seats.
The authority is seeking $20 million for 2020 and $10 million for 2021 to repair the nearly 45-year-old stadium.
Authority chair Ross Yamasaki tells KHON-TV that the stadium is currently safe, but it is "deteriorating at an accelerated pace."
