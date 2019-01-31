Former congressman announces run for mayor of Denver suburb

A former U.S. congressman for Colorado has announced his candidacy for mayor of a Denver suburb.
The Aurora Sentinel reports former Republican Rep. Mike Coffman announced Thursday plans to run for mayor of Aurora.
Coffman lost his seat in November to Democrat Jason Crow.
He served the 6th Congressional District for nearly a decade. He was previously a state lawmaker.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bob LeGare is currently the Mayor of Aurora. He was appointed to the role following the death of Mayor Steve Hogan last year.
Aurora NAACP President Omar Montgomery and former city council members Renie Peterson and Ryan Frazier have also indicated plans to run for mayor.
The election will be held in November.
Comments