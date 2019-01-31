Abortion quickly becomes key issue in Virginia politics

Missteps by Virginia Democrats in a debate over late-term abortions are giving Republicans hope they've found a powerful issue in a tough political environment.
Virginia Republican leaders vowed Thursday to make abortion a front-and-center issue during this year's legislative elections. And President Donald Trump indicated he sees the issue as a political winner.
Their comments come after a Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and Del. Kathy Tran made statements advocating for looser late-term abortions that critics said signal support for abortions even right before birth and shortly after a baby is born.
Democrats said their views are being mischaracterized for political gain, but one Democrat has been critical of the way her party has treated the issue.
Virginia is a swing state holding legislative elections this year.
