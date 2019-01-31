Top Republican outraises top Dem for Mississippi governor

The Republican lieutenant governor has raised far more money than the Democratic attorney general in the open race for Mississippi governor.
Candidates had a Thursday deadline to report how much money their campaigns collected and spent during 2018.
In the Republican primary for governor, Tate Reeves reports having $5.2 million on hand and Robert Foster reports about $12,300. Reeves is in his second term as lieutenant governor after serving two terms as state treasurer. Foster is a first-term state representative.
In the Democratic primary for governor, Jim Hood reports having just over $1 million and Velesha P. Williams reports about $1,380. Hood is in his fourth term as attorney general, and Williams is a retired Jackson State University employee.
Primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.
