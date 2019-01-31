House passes proposal to allow campaign funds for child care

The Utah House has passed a plan to allow candidates running for office to pay for child care with campaign funds.
The Thursday vote of 72-1 comes as a number of states weigh the question following a record-setting year for women running for office.
It now goes to the Senate.
While federal candidates can use campaign funds for child care, states remain divided.
In Utah, Republican Rep. Craig Hall and a Democrat Rep. Stephanie Pitcher introduced nearly identical measures and agreed to merge them.
Hall says he's carrying the bill because it will make sure anyone can run for office without having to worry about child care.
At least five states are considering similar bills this year, and seven have allowed it through election boards.
