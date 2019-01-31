Democrat announces challenge to GOP US Sen. Cory Gardner

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., arrives at the Senate Chamber for an abbreviated pro-forma session at the Capitol in Washington. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner has his first major Democratic challenger. State Senator Mike Johnston on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, announced he was running against Gardner. Johnston is a former Obama campaign adviser who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Colorado last year. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo