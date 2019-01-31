South Carolina Dems overwhelmed by flood of 2020 contenders

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019, photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., appears at a fundraiser for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., of which she is a member, in Columbia, S.C. With possibly two-dozen candidates entering the 2020 presidential field, flooding early-voting states to seek support, South Carolina Democrats are feeling a little overwhelmed. Unlike Iowa and New Hampshire, where both parties have more engrained apparatuses, South Carolina is a relatively newer presence on the early-voting calendar. Meg Kinnard AP Photo