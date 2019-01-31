Cranston man arrested for alleged threat to Providence mayor

A Cranston man has been charged with threatening Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Facebook.
Police say 59-year-old Bruce Valliere, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of threatening a public official and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
It is unclear whether Valliere is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
WPRI-TV reports that Valliere allegedly wrote that Elorza would be walking with a limp if he walks by the man.
Police were notified about the Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
This is not the first time the Democratic mayor has faced an online threat. In 2015, shortly after he restructured firefighter work schedules, police investigated an online post suggesting the mayor's house should be burned down.
No one was ever charged.
