House defeats bill for lawmaker meal reimbursements

North Dakota's House has decided against giving more meal money to lawmakers.
The House voted 85-6 on Thursday to defeat the measure that would have allowed lawmakers who live outside of Bismarck to claim reimbursements for meals.
Free meals to lawmakers from lobbyists and interest groups is one of the Legislature's little-discussed but common perks for lawmakers during sessions at the state Capitol.
Republican Rep. Keith Kempenich sponsored the bill. He says a voter-approved ethics overhaul is having an impact on the number and quality of dinners lawmakers get from lobbyists.
The bill had an estimated two-year cost of more than $400,000, or about $2,800 for each qualified lawmaker during the maximum 80-day session.
