Michigan lieutenant governor selling troubled real estate

In a photo from Jan. 30, 2019, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II's apartment building is shown. Gilchrist says he's selling his building for $190,000. He bought it from the Detroit Land Bank for $13,500 in 2016 but it remains vacant. The property became a campaign issue last fall when neighbors complained that the building still was a mess two years later. The Land Bank says Gilchrist won't have to pay anything to the agency because he's selling the property for less money than he put into it. Ed J. White AP Photo