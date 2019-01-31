Louisiana police: Crash kills 2, neither wore seat belt

Louisiana State Police say both drivers have died in a head-on crash, and neither was wearing a seat belt. A passenger in one car was seriously injured.
A news release Thursday said a 67-year-old woman lost control of her car on a curve Wednesday evening, crossed the center line, and ran head-on into a vehicle driven by a man.
Both Joy Rains of Robeline and Jackie Hardy of Many (MAN-ee) died at the scene on Louisiana Highway 1217 near Many.
Police say 52-year-old Jerri Oliver of Many was taken to LSU Medical Center, 60 miles (98 kilometers) away in Shreveport.
