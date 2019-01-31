Jury awards man $250,000 in police brutality suit

A federal jury has awarded $250,000 to a Massachusetts man who said Springfield police used excessive force when they responded to his home for reports of a domestic disturbance.
Lawyers for Lee Hutchins Sr. told Masslive.com that the jury found Wednesday that one of the three responding officers used excessive force and the other two unlawfully entered Hutchins' home in January 2015.
Hutchins said in the suit that police pepper-sprayed his eyes and beat him with batons while he was trying to defuse a domestic melee.
The jury also found that "the city of Springfield had a custom of failing to discipline officers and this custom demonstrated deliberate indifference to the rights" of citizens.
A city lawyer said Springfield is "reviewing all of its options for post-trial motions and appeals."
