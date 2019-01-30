Governor to give State of the State address

Gov. Gary Herbert is set to deliver his 10th annual State of the State address Wednesday night, in a year where he is proposing sweeping reforms to the state's sales-tax system.
Herbert wants to cut taxes overall by $200 million while putting new taxes on services that could range from pest control to limousine rides. He has said the changes are necessary because revenues are dwindling as the state moves to a more service-based economy.
House Speaker Brad Wilson has proposed an even larger cut of $225 million.
Many lawmakers agree in spirit that the restricting is necessary, though the issue could prove more contentious as proposals for specific new taxes emerge.
Other key issues facing the state as the 2019 Legislative session opens include a proposed hate crimes law and legislators' efforts to scale back a voter-approved Medicaid expansion to control costs.
Herbert used his speech last year give broad directives to lawmakers on the state's biggest challenges, including education, infrastructure and air quality.
Wednesday's address will be his second-to-last. Herbert is not running for re-election in 2020.
