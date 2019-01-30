North Carolina Democrats also must provide new board choices

North Carolina Democrats also are having a hard time picking eligible people for a reconstituted state elections board.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office wrote the state Democratic Party this week saying two of its four nominees don't appear to comply with the new law creating a five-member board this Thursday. Republicans received a similar letter last week about two GOP nominees.
The letters cite a portion of the law preventing people associated with "electioneering" in the past four years from serving. The Democratic Party gave Cooper two new names Wednesday in former Durham Mayor Bill Bell and Durham attorney Jeff Carmon.
Cooper will choose three Democrats and two Republicans from a slate of four candidates per party. The board's most pressing work will be examining the unresolved 9th Congressional District race.
