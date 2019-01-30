Abortion rights bills draw supporters, opponents to hearing

Lawmakers discussing bills that would address abortion rights in Rhode Island heard heated testimony from supporters and opponents of abortion rights.
Hundreds came to the State House on Tuesday for an hours-long House Judiciary hearing on five different bills addressing abortion. The Providence Journal reports that former lawmaker Linda Kushner testified about how she came close to death in 1960 due to a then-illegal abortion.
Lawyer Joseph Cavanagh testified for the anti-abortion side, lamenting the country's "loss of core values."
A majority of House lawmakers endorse a bill that would bar state government from interfering in a woman's decision to "terminate a pregnancy provided the decision is made prior to fetal viability." The bill would also repeal a number of currently-unenforceable laws.
No votes were taken on any bills.
