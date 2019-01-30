Sheriff will keep certification while appeal moves forward

A judge is allowing Marshall County Sheriff Dale Elsen to keep his law enforcement certification until his appeal is concluded.
The South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission in December revoked Elsen's certification after he admitted to making sexually explicit comments in front of deputies and an inmate.
The American News reports that Elsen is appealing the decision, and a judge has granted his stay request.
Elsen is not charged with any crimes, but some county employees have made complaints again him. Several county employees and commissioners have expressed support for him.
