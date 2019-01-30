Lambert to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice

A new Kentucky Supreme Court justice will be sworn in to office next week.
A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says Debra Hembree Lambert will be formally sworn in as a justice on Feb. 4 at the state Capitol in Frankfort. She was elected to the court in November and will serve the 3rd Supreme Court District, which includes 27 counties in southern and south-central Kentucky.
Before her election to the Supreme Court, Lambert served as an appellate judge for four years and before that was a circuit judge for Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties.
Lambert succeeds retired Justice Daniel Venters.
