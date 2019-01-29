Senators hear bills to prevent, overturn wrongful conviction

Montana lawmakers are considering bills that seek to help prevent and overturn wrongful convictions.
One bill calls for vacating a conviction and ordering a new trial if a judge determines that new, non-DNA evidence creates "a reasonable probability of a different outcome at a new trial."
The second bill would require disclosure and a hearing on the reliability of a witness before prosecutors could present testimony from someone who is receiving an incentive, such as a reduced charge.
Cody Marble and Richard Burkhart, who were exonerated after spending years in prison, testified in favor of the bills Tuesday.
Law enforcement officers and prosecutors opposed the bills, arguing the proposals would require extended evidence storage and hamper investigations involving confidential informants. The disclosure bill does not apply to informants.
