Wolf calls for tougher gun laws after synagogue shooting

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

January 29, 2019 05:42 PM

Diana Reynolds, telling of the shooting death of her son, wipes a tear while speaking at a rally in the Pennsylvania Capitol's rotunda calling for lawmakers to take action on anti-gun violence legislation on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pa.
Diana Reynolds, telling of the shooting death of her son, wipes a tear while speaking at a rally in the Pennsylvania Capitol's rotunda calling for lawmakers to take action on anti-gun violence legislation on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pa. Marc Levy AP Photo
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf is renewing his call for lawmakers to toughen Pennsylvania's gun laws, after a truck driver walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue and fatally shot 11 people.

The Democratic governor spoke Tuesday at an anti-gun violence rally in the Capitol. He was joined by the ex-wife of a man badly wounded in Oct. 27's synagogue shooting and a trauma surgeon who helped treat the victims.

The Republican-controlled Legislature last year passed legislation forcing people in Pennsylvania with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly surrender their guns.

However, the Legislature has long resisted gun-control measures, such as expanding background checks.

The House's Republican majority leader, Bryan Cutler, says Pennsylvania already has fairly comprehensive background checks and says policymakers instead might find agreement on mental health interventions.

