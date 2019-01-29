South Carolina lawmakers hear sentencing reform testimony

South Carolina lawmakers have heard testimony from supporters and critics of a proposed legislation to reform South Carolina's prison system.
Members of a House subcommittee on Tuesday heard from a former inmate, family members of those incarcerated and victim advocates. The bill calls for automatic release on parole for nonviolent individuals who meet certain conditions and removes mandatory minimum sentences.
While supporters applaud the legislators' efforts to help with inmate reintegration, detractors said the measure ignores crime victims.
Republican Representative Chris Murphy of North Charleston said the current version of the bill has been 10 years in the making and is the product of studies, focus groups, and annual meetings and does not remove rights of victims under the South Carolina Constitution.
