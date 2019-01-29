Gov. Cuomo shrugs off Catholic criticism of abortion law

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo meets with gun safety advocates in the Red Room during a news conference at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo is shrugging off criticism from Roman Catholic leaders over his support of a new state abortion law. Speaking on public radio Tuesday, Cuomo said he is duty bound to separate his religious views from his work as governor. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo