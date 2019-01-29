Police officer dies in head-on car crash

Authorities say an SUV crossed the center line of an Ohio highway and collided with a car driven by an off-duty police officer who was killed in the head-on crash.
The State Highway Patrol says Officer Jerrid Lee of the Clearcreek Township Police Department died at the scene of the collision that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday on State Route 125 in Batavia Township.
The patrol release says the SUV was driven by 31-year-old Justin Watts and drug impairment is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. The release says Watts declined medical treatment.
Clerrmont County Municipal Court records show the Cincinnati man was arrested on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Court records don't show an attorney for Watts.
Officials say an investigation into the accident is ongoing.
