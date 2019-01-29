Man with airsoft gun shot, killed by Kansas sheriff’s deputy

Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by a Kansas sheriff's deputy had brandished an airsoft gun that resembles an actual firearm but shoots only nonlethal plastic pellets.
Sedgwick County sheriff's Capt. Greg Pollock says the shooting happened Monday after deputies received a tip that a 55-year-old man with a felony drug warrant was going to be at a storage unit south of Wichita.
Pollock says the man ignored commands to stop and pointed what appeared to be a pistol at a deputy. Pollock says the deputy was "fearing for his life and the life of the other deputy" when he fired several rounds at the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.
An airsoft gun was recovered next to the suspect.
