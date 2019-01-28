Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm expected to bring snow and hazardous driving conditions to a large portion of the state.
Ivey made the declaration Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for much of the state.
Forecasters said that that norther portion of the state could see hazardous driving conditions and up to three inches of snow. The governor's office urged motorists to use extreme caution
Ivey said the "winter storm has the potential to affect a large portion of our state."
Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said after the storm front passes, hazardous driving conditions will remain, particularly at night, as water freezes on roadways.
