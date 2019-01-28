Former New Mexico Rep. Henry “Kiki” Saavedra, 81, dies

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2007, file photo, Rep. Henry "Kiki" Saavedra, D-Albuquerque, chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, discusses the state budget on the floor of the House at the Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf announced Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, that Saavedra died. He was 81. Jeff Geissler, File AP Photo