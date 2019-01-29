Correction: Salt Lake County Mayor-Wilson story

In a story Jan. 28 about a new Salt Lake County mayor being chosen, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Jenny Wilson was the first woman to hold the post. She is the first Democratic woman to hold the position.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Jenny Wilson chosen to replace McAdams as county mayor
Jenny Wilson has been chosen as take over as Salt Lake County mayor to replace new U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, becoming the first Democratic woman to hold the post
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jenny Wilson has been chosen to take over as Salt Lake County mayor to replace new U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams. She becomes the first Democratic woman to hold the post.
The Salt Lake County Democratic Party's central committee selected Wilson over Shireen Ghorbani in the final round of voting on Saturday in Draper.
Wilson is a member of the Salt Lake County Council who lost her Senate bid to Mitt Romney in the midterm election. Ghorbani works in communications at the University of Utah and unsuccessfully ran for U.S. House in November.
The mayoral post came open when McAdams unseated Republican Mia Love to become a member of the U.S. House.
Wilson plans to run for a full term in 2020. Her father, Ted Wilson, was Salt Lake City mayor for nine years in the 1970s-1980s.
