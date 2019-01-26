Liberty Bell, Independence Hall to be open amid shutdown end

Officials say Independence National Historical Park, including the Liberty Bell Center, is open following approval of a measure to end the partial government shutdown.
A spokeswoman for the Philadelphia park says Independence Hall was expected to open later in the day Saturday.
Most park buildings were shuttered during the shutdown. An appeal for money to pay staff to reopen Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend fell short.
The Independence Visitor Center was open but reduced operations during the shutdown.
