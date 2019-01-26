North Carolina coastal parks resume normal operations

Several iconic attractions on North Carolina's coast are resuming regular operations now that the government shutdown has ended.
The National Parks Service issued a news release saying that Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Wright Brothers National Memorial would have normal operations starting Saturday.
The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump signed a bill to reopen the federal government for at least a few weeks.
National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac issued a statement thanking Outer Banks residents for helping federal employees during a shutdown that left many furloughed.
