North Carolina coastal parks resume normal operations

The Associated Press

January 26, 2019 10:55 AM

MANTEO, N.C.

Several iconic attractions on North Carolina's coast are resuming regular operations now that the government shutdown has ended.

The National Parks Service issued a news release saying that Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Wright Brothers National Memorial would have normal operations starting Saturday.

The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump signed a bill to reopen the federal government for at least a few weeks.

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac issued a statement thanking Outer Banks residents for helping federal employees during a shutdown that left many furloughed.

