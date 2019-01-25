Sen. Collins sees ‘glimmer of hope’ for shutdown compromise

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who voted for GOP and Democratic proposals for ending the government shutdown that ultimately failed, says she sees a "glimmer of hope" because more than dozen senators appear to be willing to compromise.
Collins voted Thursday in favor of President Donald Trump's proposal, as well as a Democratic alternative, saying the longest government shutdown in the nation's history "must come to an end."
Both measures failed. One bill reflected Trump's demand for border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants. The other called for short-term funding while a compromise is hashed out.
Collins said compromise is not a "dirty word" and that Congress needs to reopen the government, address border security "and get on with the business of this country."
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments