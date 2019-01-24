Man accused of threatening man convicting of killing teen

A Chicago man is facing federal charges alleging he threatened the life of the police officer found guilty of murdering a Chicago teen.
Matthew Ross is accused of going online to threaten former police officer Jason Van Dyke and his family. A three-count indictment of the 32-year-old Ross was made public Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Ross was initially arrested on Oct. 4 when he attempted to attend closing arguments in the trial. He was charged then with electronic harassment and disorderly conduct and released on a recognizance bond.
Prosecutors say jury selection for Van Dyke's trial for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald was underway when Ross allegedly posted his first threat.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.
Comments