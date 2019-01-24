Governor: People should be able to change gender on papers

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says people who want to change their gender on public documents should have a process to do it, comments that run counter to a lawmaker's proposal that would block transgender and other people from making changes to birth certificates.
Herbert spoke Thursday at his monthly televised news conference on KUED-TV. He also says the legislature will likely make some changes to voter-approved Medicaid expansion and he hasn't decided whether he'd veto a proposal to ban on most abortions after 15 weeks if it is approved by lawmakers. The measure would be one of the restrictive in the nation.
Utah's legislative session opens Monday.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments