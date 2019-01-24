Oklahoma governor wants to sell state plane to save money

Oklahoma's new governor is ordering that his office's airplane be sold and demanding state agencies stop hiring contract lobbyists as part of cost-saving efforts.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a series of executive orders Thursday, including the sale of the plane. Stitt says the governor's King Air 350 aircraft costs the public about $1 million annually.
Stitt also says he's had difficulty determining how many state agencies are hiring contract lobbyists to influence the Legislature, a practice he wants to stop.
Another executive order takes aim at classified employees in state government. Stitt says he is lifting a hiring freeze for state agencies, but only for unclassified positions, which have fewer job protections. Stitt says the order is designed to give agency leaders "flexibility" to modernize its workforce.
