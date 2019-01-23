Standoff ends with man in custody, no injuries reported

New Jersey State Police say a man is in custody following a standoff that began after law enforcement agencies responded to reports of shots fired in a city in the southern part of the state.
The standoff in Salem lasted for about three hours before it ended around 3 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the man was a fugitive who officers were attempting to arrest. Neighbors reported hearing about eight shots ring out shortly before noon, adding that they knew the fugitive but wouldn't identify him.
Some nearby businesses went on lockdown while troopers armed with rifles and officers in tactical gear patrolled the area.
Salem is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia.
