Gradisar on track to become Pueblo’s first mayor in decades

Pueblo is getting its first mayor in decades.
Ballots in Tuesday's runoff mayoral election are still being counted in the southern Colorado city but there aren't expected to be enough votes to erase the lead of attorney Nick Gradisar.
Pueblo has had a city council and city manager form of government. The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Gradisar led the charge to switch back to a mayoral form of government in 2017.
Sixteen people competed to become the city's mayor in the November election but none got enough of the vote to win, forcing the runoff election.
