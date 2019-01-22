Whiteout conditions lead to crashes in northern Maine

State Police say whiteout conditions in northern Maine contributed to several crashes including one that left a police chief with multiple broken bones.
Spokesman Steve McCausland said the trouble area Tuesday morning was U.S. Route 1 in Cyr Plantation, just south of the town of Van Buren. He said 10 vehicles including two Maine Department of Transportation plow trucks were involved in crashes.
Several people were hurt including Van Buren Police Chief Michael Bresette, who was struck by a car as he stepped outside his vehicle at the crash site.
Bresette suffered multiple broken bones but dragged himself out of the road to avoid being struck a second time by an oncoming truck.
