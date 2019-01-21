National Politics

Man killed in shootout with Billings police identified

The Associated Press

January 21, 2019 02:49 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a shootout with Billings police.

The Billings Gazette reports officers confronted 26-year-old Chance Mavity, of Shepherd, on Sunday as they were responding to a report of a group trying to pawn stolen weapons. Police Chief Rich St. John said Monday that Mavity fired a semi-automatic handgun five times at two officers, who returned fire.

Mavity died at the scene. The officers, who fired a combined 19 shots, were not injured.

