Western North Carolina Women’s March participants encouraged

Participants in an annual Women's March in western North Carolina say they feel empowered and encouraged by midterm election victories that raised the profile of women in politics.
The Citizen-Times reported thousands of people marched in downtown Asheville on Sunday for the city's third edition of the march. Other versions of the march were held Saturday cities like Washington and New York.
The newspaper says the Asheville crowd was smaller than in previous years and dwindled to hundreds as marchers reached Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Rally speakers recounted elections won by women last November. Longtime activist Mandy Carter of Durham urged young people to pledge to mobilize as the 2020 presidential election cycle began.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Women's marches began in 2017 in response to President Donald Trump.
Comments