Police: Man fires into ground before camper standoff

State police say a man was arrested after they allege he fired a pistol into the ground in front of officers and then held law enforcement at bay for more than two hours in western Pennsylvania.
Police in Westmoreland County say a hit-and-run crash was reported Sunday involving a blue pickup that was tracked to a Mount Pleasant Township home.
Police said in a statement that a 47-year-old man came out of a camper parked in the driveway and "began firing several rounds from a semi-automatic pistol into the ground in the direction of troopers."
He then retreated into the camper for more than two hours before he was arrested.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police labeled the incident "aggravated assault/terroristic threats" but it was unclear whether any charges had been filed.
Comments