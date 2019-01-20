Officer fatally shoots man in St. Louis Park

Police in St. Louis Park say an officer fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic dispute call.
The shooting happened Saturday night at the Louisiana Court Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park.
Police say officers responded around 6 p.m. following a report of a verbal domestic dispute.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports the name of the man who died as not immediately released. No bystanders or officers were hurt.
No other details about the shooting were released. The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
