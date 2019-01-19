Republican Bill Lee to be sworn in as Tennessee’s governor

Gov.-elect Bill Lee will soon be sworn in as Tennessee's next governor.
Lee, a Republican, will take the oath of office Saturday at Nashville's War Memorial Auditorium at 11 a.m. Lee's team was forced to move the event indoors after weather forecasts warned of severe rain and thunderstorms.
The ceremony had been planned outdoors on the adjoining Legislative Plaza, where inaugurations have historically been held.
The 11 a.m. event Saturday is free and open. Admission will be based on the venue capacity of the auditorium.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Lee is participating in a number of events this weekend as he is sworn in to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam. The Franklin-based businessman defeated former Democratic Nashville Mayor Karl Dean in November.
Comments