Arizona Medicaid plan with work, volunteer requirements OK’d

About 120,000 Arizonans who receive Medicaid benefits will have to get a job, do community service or temporarily lose coverage.
That's according to a state plan approved Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Members of Arizona's federally recognized tribes will be exempt from work or volunteer requirements.
The Trump administration has urged states to consider changes to their Medicaid programs to encourage work and independence.
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System administers Medicaid benefits in Arizona. It will require certain able-bodied adults, ages 19 to 49, to be employed, do community service or participate in training programs for at least 80 hours a month and report those hours.
Coverage will be suspended for two months if the requirements aren't met.
They take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
