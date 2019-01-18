2 state workers seek payback of union fees in lawsuit

Two New Hampshire state workers have filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court against the union representing state employees seeking payback of obligatory union fees.
Patrick Doughty and Randy Severance, who are not union members, sued the State Employees' Association of New Hampshire, SEIU Local 1984, on Monday. They asked a judge to order union officials to refund fees taken from their wages and other New Hampshire public employees.
They point to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that said government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining.
A response from lawyers representing the union had not been filed yet. A message seeking comment was sent to the union.
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation assisted with the lawsuit.
