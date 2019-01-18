Fifth grader from Nashua to be New Hampshire’s kid governor

A fifth grader from Nashua is going to be sworn in as the 2019 New Hampshire's Kid Governor at the Statehouse.
Lola Giannelli and two candidates, Ben Vachon, of Concord, and Evelyn Ellis-Haines, of Belmont, are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday about their experience running for the post.
Giannelli was elected on her platform of Animal Cruelty. She advocates starting clubs dedicated to animal cruelty awareness, making toys for sheltered pets, and delivering donations to shelters.
Vachon and Ellis-Haines will be Kid Executive Councilors.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The program is led by the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. The free, in-class program teaches fifth graders about state government, elections, and the importance of civics engagement through a real-life election timed to coincide with Election Day.
Comments