Maine governor’s idea looks back to the future

Maine's governor credits late novelist Kurt Vonnegut with her vision for a new state office dedicated to the future.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday she's tapping former state House Speaker Hannah Pingree to pioneer an Office of Innovation and the Future.
Mills said she's following advice from Vonnegut, who once noted no cabinet ever had a "Secretary of the Future."
Mills said the initiative would bring together state agencies to develop long-term strategies on issues from workforce development, to the opioid crisis, to climate change.
Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage in 2012 transformed Maine's decades-old planning office into an office tasked with finding savings.
Future Today Institute Founder Amy Webb said Maine's renewed effort comes as other states are considering how to plan for economies of the future.
