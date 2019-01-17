Barre city officials eye bond to help upgrade utilities

City councilors in Barre, Vermont, say they are eyeing a bond issue to help finance expensive upgrades for public works.
Public Works Director William Ahearn says there's currently a $5.7 million list of "priority projects, but is projecting there will be a series of more expensive upgrades that could cost as much as $35 million. The Times Argus reports City Manager Steve MacKenzie says he is looking at a bond issue for the priority projects in the $2 million range, but needs time to think about it.
Councilors must finalize the warning for the city's Town Meeting Day elections when they meet on Jan. 29. City Clerk Carol Dawes says she will need a number next Tuesday so she can ask the city's bond council to draft appropriate ballot language.
