Lieutenant governor to speak at Martin Luther King Jr. event

Ohio's new lieutenant governor will be the featured speaker at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in the state's capital city.
Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) is speaking at noon Thursday at the event at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Columbus.
The free event is open to the public.
Other speakers include four students who won first-place honors in their age divisions in Ohio's 2018 oratorical contest honoring King. That contest is sponsored by Ohio MLK Holiday Commission.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Husted and the commission also are presenting awards to four individuals and three organizations for carrying on the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.
Comments