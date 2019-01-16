Record voter registration after gubernatorial election

Voter registration in Oklahoma has reached a new all-time high following a gubernatorial election.
Tulsa World reports that the Oklahoma State Election Board's annual Jan. 15 voter registration count eclipsed 2.1 million.
Voter registration totals are usually the highest after a presidential election. The 2017 voter count, taken two months after the 2016 presidential election, put total registration at 2,161,881, which was roughly 35,000 more than this year's sum.
The last gubernatorial election's voter total in 2015 stood at slightly over 2 million.
Republican and independent registrations have continued their upward trends in recent years. Independent voters increased by 27 percent and Republicans by 14 percent from 2015 to 2019. Democrats dropped 12 percent in the same period.
